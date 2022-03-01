Salesforce on expansion drive in the country as it sees great opportunities

DESPITE South Africa’s economic challenges, the fact that it has a large and young population, that was all about digitisation and smartphones, made it a rapidly rising market, according to customer relationship management service provider Salesforce. Salesforce recently announced that it was pushing forward with expansion plans in South Africa by establishing its first legal entity in the country. Additionally, the company announced the appointment of its first two South African leaders Zuko Mdwaba as head of sales and Linda Saunders as head of solution engineering.

Robin Fisher, the firm’s senior area vice president, said in an interview with Business Report, that emerging markets were their fastest-growing market. “And, as a result of the pandemic and remote employment, we've seen a boom in demand for digital services in South Africa and other areas. South Africa is also an innovative country that is able to operate through challenging times. We have seen through partner networks how businesses have been able to pivot and maximise on the benefits of digital,” Fisher said. Fisher said Salesforce and its ecosystem of partners in South Africa were expected to generate 31 800 jobs and $5.1 billion (R77bn) in new revenue by 2026, according to a recent IDC report.

The report also noted that Salesforce was accelerating growth for its partner ecosystem, which would generate $6.31 for every dollar Salesforce earned locally by 2026. “Jobs that will be created as we grow our presence in the country include the Internet of Things, health technologists, digital specialities, digital marketing, social media, privacy and compliance, digital assisted security, information security specialists, and next generation analysis, among others,” Fisher said. “We also want to expand our network of partners and collaborate with them on initiatives to provide job opportunities to meet the increasing demand for Salesforce skills across the continent.”

Furthermore, he said that by doubling down on their commitment in South Africa with the announcement of their new legal entity, they planned to create employment opportunities that would give the local economy a boost. Fisher said they now had plans to grow the Salesforce team on the ground. “As our model at Salesforce is a success-from-anywhere model, we will not have an office for the time being. We empower everyone to do their best work from anywhere. We believe that it’s not about the time or place that you do your work - it’s about working in ways that work for us. At Salesforce we empower people to become more connected, innovative, and productive - all by working where, when, and how they can make the most impact,” he said. The South African entity was established to allow the company to get closer to its customers and partners and to allow it to build, attract and retain top talent in the local market to allow it to continue to serve and support customers, partners and employees.

“By focusing on presence rather than physical offices we are able to seek out the best talent across all locations wherever they are based,” Fisher said. The company, which has been working in South Africa for many years, said the digital skills gap in the country was a major issue that must be addressed. Businesses must play a role in bridging the skills gap by prioritising upskilling and reskilling and digital literacy as today’s rate of technological advancement was increasing at an exponential rate. Fisher said businesses must acquire the human resources and skills needed to support and work with these new and developing technologies as they adopted them. “But, as South Africa grapples with a substantial digital skills gap, meeting these skills’ needs is difficult and challenging.”

“Both the commercial and public sectors have a responsibility to unlock critical upskilling, reskilling, and digital literacy among the current and future workforce in order to prepare individuals for the future of work and create the talents necessary to effectively drive innovation and growth.” According to Fisher, they needed to see a concerted joint effort to break down learning barriers and build a path to a digital-first future that was equally accessible to all. Learning platforms like Trailhead from Salesforce were said to be making digital skills learning fun, easy, and accessible by providing anyone with the opportunity to learn critical skills for free online, anywhere and at any time.

The platform offered globally-recognised credentials that demonstrated expertise to current and future employers, and through the Trailblazer Community, learning was not relegated to a silo. There were already more than 3 million people who were scaling up their digital skills using Trailhead. Salesforce said it would continue to build and develop the market directly by growing the team supporting southern Africa directly and indirectly (through partners, customers and training institutions). Fisher said the growth would be in direct distribution (sales, solution engineering, marketing, business development etc), ecosystem (partners, consultants, resellers ISV’s etc), Customer success (delivery services, architects, analysts etc) and enablement (education and Trailhead).