Samsung is SA’s favourite TV brand - survey

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have once again selected Samsung as their favourite TV brand according to the Ask Afrika Icon Brands Survey for 2020/2021.

The Ask Afrika Icon Brands Survey is the largest annual benchmark survey of its kind. The survey measures loyalty across 237 brand categories and thousands of brands.

“We are pleased to be recognised for a second successive year in this highly respected survey. This is a testament to our continuing efforts to bring innovation to all South Africans. As we continue to listen to their needs, we will create TV technology with immersive sound, endless detail, minimalist design and unrivalled technology – an innovation that makes life infinitely better,” said Cambridge Mokanyane, Chief Marketing Officer at Samsung South Africa.

The 2020/2021 Ask Afrika Icon Brands Survey measures solo usage, which means that consumers will use only one brand within the product category, rather than a repertoire of favourite brands.

Samsung, which has been the global number one TV brand for over 14 years, has a proud history of bringing innovative TV technology to South Africa including the launch of 8K television in 2019.