Sanlam acquisition of Alexander Forbes life book implemented

Sanlam said its acquisition of the group risk and retail life businesses (AF Life Book) of Alexander Forbes Life for R100 million, a deal first announced in July last year, would be implemented following the fulfilment of all suspensive conditions.

The date that the transaction became effective was March 31, 2022. Fifty percent of the R100m would be deferred and paid in two equal payments, to be made 12 and 24 months respectively from the effective date, subject to the achievement of agreed metrics.