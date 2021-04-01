Sanlam aims to boost financial inclusion

DURBAN - PAN-AFRICAN financial services group Sanlam announced that it would reboot its business to become a purpose-led organisation and brand, focused on giving millions of Africans the chance to live with financial confidence over the next two to three years.

It planned to catalyse this purpose through an expanded product offering, data and digital transformation, empowerment, building a future-fit culture, innovation and partnerships.

Sanlam chief executive Paul Hanratty said the pandemic had placed a harrowing spotlight on the vulnerability of the impoverished both in South Africa and across the continent.

“Everyone deserves an equal chance at living a better life, at inclusion in the mainstream economy. At the intersection of financial inclusion and financial security, you find financial confidence. That is where we will continue to build capacity, across Africa and beyond,” said Hanratty.

Sanlam Brand chief executive Sydney Mbhele said that their new pay off-line “live with confidence” would be brought to life through a range of initiatives through including new data- and AI-led innovations such as a Confidence Coach Chat-bot to upskill financial literacy, an Annual Financial Confidence Index to pinpoint regions where capacity building was imperative and the launch of a financial literacy TV game show, Sanlam Moola-Money in this month.