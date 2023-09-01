Sanlam flags stellar half-year earnings ahead

Sanlam flagged yesterday that it expects an increase of up to 123% in its interim earnings due to the business performing well and boosted by life and general insurance. In its trading statement for the six months ended June 30, 2022, the group said it expected headline earnings to increase by between 113% to 123% to 331 cents to 347 cents.

Sanlam said it recorded a strong performance for the reported period, with all clusters and lines of business performing well. “The main items contributing to the growth in net result from financial services (NRFFS) are: Life insurance benefited from positive risk experience, increased asset-based fee income, and improved performance from the credit portfolio backing life insurance liabilities. “General insurance benefited from improved underwriting performance and higher investment return on insurance funds, and credit and structuring benefited from stronger performance from the Indian operations,” it said.