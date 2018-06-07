Sanlam’s head office in Bellville in the Cape. Photo: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)
JOHANNESBURG - Financial services group Sanlam is celebrating 100 years in the business. 

The Sanlam brand was founded in 1918 and employees at their different branches around the country and the continent joined in on the celebrations. 

In a bid to mark their longevity in the business, Sanlam set its sights on Ethiopia and Egypt as part of an expansion strategy that will see the financial services group expand its footprint to 44 countries in Africa, India, Malaysia, the UK and Australia.

Sanlam chief executive Ian Kirk told Business Report this week that the group wanted to use its strategy to consolidate its market position on the continent. He said Sanlam planned to enter Ethiopia by 2021 and had already identified a partner in the country.

“We will continue to adapt to situations and we want to retain our position as the go-to financial services provider for the market because this has served us well.”

Ethiopia's 100 million population is predominantly young and has catapulted the country into one of the fastest non-oil-producing economies on the continent since the mid-2000s. 


