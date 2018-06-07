Sanlam chief executive Ian Kirk told Business Report this week that the group wanted to use its strategy to consolidate its market position on the continent. He said Sanlam planned to enter Ethiopia by 2021 and had already identified a partner in the country.
Take a look at some of the celebrations posted on Twitter today:
I’m at a film shoot that started at 12:01am this morning. It will be filmed, edited, finished and flighted by lunchtime. Our first ever same day ad. #Sanlam100 #KingJames
— alistair king (@ALsparkles) June 8, 2018
#HappeningNow at our Bugolobi office. It's all about the #Sanlam100. Did you know that the Sanlam brand was founded in 1918? pic.twitter.com/tB91KhTkhq
— Sanlam Uganda (@SanlamUganda) June 8, 2018
Happy 100th birthday @sanlam 🥂🍾🎂#Sanlam100 #Wealthsmiths #Forgenerationstocome pic.twitter.com/viVjXRpFpJ
— Dean (@DeanHowburg) June 8, 2018
Also happening at our Clement Hill office. The birthday party is just getting started. #Sanlam100 pic.twitter.com/JkNxf5moEK
— Sanlam Uganda (@SanlamUganda) June 8, 2018
As part of the #Sanlam100 celebration, we have each been invited to plant a tree and help build a better world for generations to come. #Sanlam100 pic.twitter.com/cpCNCkzAH6
— Ann_Fashionista★☆★ (@atukundaa) June 8, 2018
Today is our 100th birthday. We’ve spent 100 years building financial futures, lasting legacies and a better world for others to inherit. https://t.co/LTvh4ka5ne #Sanlam100 pic.twitter.com/WvQT7sHjtS
— Sanlam (@sanlam) June 8, 2018
It has been an absolute priviledge to work for such an amazing company for the past 10 years and for adding my service to the 100 years. Heres to another 100 to come #Sanlam100 @sanlam pic.twitter.com/m10UIxxFof
— Nivlem_W (@nivlemwil) June 8, 2018
“We will continue to adapt to situations and we want to retain our position as the go-to financial services provider for the market because this has served us well.”
Happy birthday #Sanlam100! What an interesting and inspiring Future Leaders Conference and excellent party afterwards with @MiCasaMusic pic.twitter.com/ylLo2RsqDq
— Stuart Milroy (@Stuart_Milroy) June 8, 2018
100 years ago, a group of businessmen had a big idea: to create an insurance company that would belong to its policyholders, a company that could change the fate of their communities through creative entrepreneurship. #Sanlam100 pic.twitter.com/U1U9N2T9Wj
— Sanlam Uganda (@SanlamUganda) June 8, 2018
How we feel about turning 100 🎉#Sanlam100 pic.twitter.com/24gHQGLS74
— Sanlam Kenya (@SanlamKenya) June 8, 2018