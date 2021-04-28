Sanral warns public of tender scam

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) has warned the public about a scam that is inviting members of the public to tender for contracts.

Sanral said the invitation to tender was fraudulent and it did not issue any notice.

Sanral communications general manager Vusi Mona said: “The invitations to tender are made in the name of a Ms Wendy Mhlanzi, supposedly an employee of our supply chain management department. No such individual works or is employed by Sanral,”

He said the telephone and fax numbers, as well as the email address used, are also incorrect and are not Sanral’s official contact details.

“The public should be aware that Sanral email addresses always include “NRA”, which is an abbreviation for “National Roads Agency,” he said.

He added that the members of the public must not respond to it.

“We apologise for the inconvenience that this may have caused, and we assure members of the public that we are investigating this matter,” said Mona.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE