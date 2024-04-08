Santam activates ‘Catastrophe protocols’ to deal with bad weather as claims skyrocket

South Africa’s largest short-term insurer Santam said that in the past 48 hours the company has been dealing with multiple claims caused by inclement weather that has impacted parts of the Western Cape province. This past weekend high gale force winds resulted in the spread of fire in the areas of Stellenbosch and Fish Hoek area.

Santam said that it also registered a large claim for the Blaauwklippen Agricultural Estate. Storm damages were experienced in the Paarl, Strand, Wellington, Somerset West, Muizenberg, Gordons Bay, Vredehoek, Three Anchor Bay area. By early Monday morning Santam said it had registered about 160 claims and expects this number to increase significantly as those areas are still experiencing strong winds.

"It is too early to quantify the extent of the damage or how much the claims could possibly amount to. What we do know however is that the frequency and severity of extreme weather events is increasing and would therefore advise the public to take precautions where possible,” said Rowland Ramalingam, Santam’s Head of Non-Motor Claims. Santam further said that it activated its Catastrophe Claims Management protocols, which has seen the company deploy to affected areas to service policyholders and expedite the filing of claims. From the claims filed by this morning, damage includes roofs blown off and trees falling on properties.

Santam assessors on the ground have confirmed that most damage will be of high value due to the gale force winds. Following reports from the South African Weather Service that the Western Cape will continue to experience inclement conditions over the coming days, Santam has advised the public to note the following tips in order to minimise the possibility of being affected: Road use tips:

Use a GPS or App-related maps to find viable routes to use when travelling in the affected areas.

Drive slowly – slower driving minimises damages linked to storms and combats slippery roads.

If affected, locate a safe, covered area immediately or pull over under an overpass, provided it is safe to do so.

Undercover parking at malls and petrol stations is a good temporary solution to protecting your car during a severe downpour.

If you are affected by a storm, immediately report the incident to your insurer. Property tips: In the event of heavy rain, always try and divert water 'runoff' away from your house, if possible. Identify areas where water is likely to pool and flood into your home and address these by installing preventative measures such as a dry well. You could also consider installing tubes and pipes which could facilitate water into and out of the well.

Ensure that stormwater infrastructure and the road on your property is kept clean. Conventional stormwater infrastructure quickly drains stormwater to rivers and streams, driving the water away from your property. Pack an emergency box. If you live in an area that's known for flooding, please make sure you know what to do when your house floods. Santam policyholders are reminded that they can call the 24/7 claims and emergency helpline 0860 505 911 or lodge a query via the Santam client site or Santam app.

Meanwhile, popular retailer, Woolworths South Africa announced that it has donated R250 000 to help alleviate the impacts of devastating storms across the country. Woolowrths said that the donation will go directly to Gift of the Givers, Woolies’ disaster relief partner, who will ensure the funds are used where its needed most. “We are facing a humanitarian crisis in many parts of South Africa,” said Zinzi Mgolodela, Woolworths Director: Corporate Affairs.

“Our priority is assisting Woolies staff who have been affected by the treacherous conditions, and ensuring they are supported. We further extend our sincere sympathy to those who have suffered loss as a result of the storms.” Woolworths further said that it invites anyone who would like to contribute to the Gift of the Givers to do so by donating at till points in stores. “Simply ask the cashier to add any amount to your purchases, and donations can be made using cash or card,” Woolworths said.