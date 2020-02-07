DURBAN - Santam has invested in and partnered with on-demand insurance technology (Insurtech) company JaSure.
The insurtech company offers digital, on-demand insurance to clients, effectively allowing them to choose what they want to insure and when to do so.
JaSure’s offering is app based and provides on-demand insurance for portable possessions such as cellphones and laptops, photography, bicycles, other sports gear, eyewear, camping equipment and musical instruments.
Insurance can be purchased for an individual item for a specific period of time, and the cover can be turned on and off at the client’s discretion.
Andrew Coutts, head of Intermediated Business at Santam said that they are excited about welcoming JaSure into the Santam fold, especially for its app based technology and innovative approach to meeting client needs.