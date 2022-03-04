Santam pays out special dividend following CBI claims certainty

SHORT-TERM insurer Santam, which paid out R24.5 billion in claims last year, the highest in its history, also paid its shareholders a 800 cents special dividend on top of a 790 cents final dividend. The share price reacted strongly to the annual results and dividend announcement, rising 8.37 percent to R300.19 by yesterday afternoon.

Chief financial officer Hennie Nel said they had paid the special dividend because capital had built up from no dividend payments due to the uncertainty surrounding the Contingent Business Insurance (CBI) claims that arose through the pandemic. However, the court had ruled on these claims and good progress had been made to settle the claims, which had left the group with higher than optimal levels of capital, thus a special dividend was paid out to shareholders, he said. Chief executive Lizé Lambrechts said the uncertainty in Eastern Europe had clouded economic prospects and while she anticipated “tight” conditions this year, the group would nonetheless explore a number of opportunities in South Africa.

For instance, there were opportunities to grow MiWay’s mostly motor insurance operations with a new relatively low cost premium line, while Santam would continue to explore new platform partnerships such as the one underway with Sanlam Group and MTN. There was space to grow in reinsurance selling, while the focus would remain to improve the ease of engagement of the customer, of not only obtaining short term insurance, but also in settling a valid claim, she said. The specialist Pan-African insurance business with Sanlam Pan-Africa (SPA), which had contributed a premium of R383m (R200m) in 2021 following strong second half growth, was another area of growth, she said.

The R24.5bn paid out in claims was as a result of businesses and individual clients that had suffered significant losses in an economy struggling to recover from the effects of the pandemic and other setbacks, she said. It included catastrophe claims from large-scale fires, weather events that affected agriculture and floods in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. At the same time, claims on the motor book and personal lines returned closer to pre-pandemic levels. The agri-business was affected by high rainfall and other extreme weather conditions. The company also helped to process a large number of state-insurer Sasria’s claims following the July 2021 civil unrest. Santam facilitated payment of R1.1bn in terms of this mandate.

Santam’s headline earnings increased to 2 495 cents per share compared to 905 cents a year before. A return on capital (ROC) of 28.5 percent was well above the 2021 ROC target of 20 percent and the medium-term target of 24 percent. Santam made good progress in settling CBI claims and payments of more than R3bn had been made as at end of December 2021, including the relief payments of R1bn made in August 2020. The conventional insurance business reported premium growth of 5 percent (2020: 5 percent) in a depressed economy and a net underwriting margin of 8 percent (2.5 percent), which was at the top-end of its target range of 4 percent to 8 percent.