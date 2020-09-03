Santam’s interruption policies ‘not geared to cover global pandemics’

CAPE TOWN - Santam's business interruption policies limited cover to “causative events” local to the insured’s premises and did not provide for global pandemics such as Covid-19 and its consequences. This was the evidence of South Africa’s biggest short-term insurer, Santam, in the Western Cape High Court, in response to an application by Ma-Afrika Hotels and Stellenbosch Kitchen, a restaurant company. Ma-Afrika Hotels and Stellenbosch Kitchen are joint applicants in the matter. Judgment was reserved. South Africa’s major insurance companies are facing legal claims from hospitality and tourism companies that were forced to close during the Covid-19 lockdown, but their business interruption insurance claims are being rejected.

“To the extent that the applicants (Ma-Afrika) now advance a case that they have business interruption cover under the policy for the consequences of a global or nationwide Covid-19 pandemic, including the lockdown, there is no basis for this. This would be contrary to the clear terms of the policy and would amount to an impermissible rewriting of the insurance contract,” Santam said in its legal papers.

“The policy does not provide cover for economic loss suffered as a result of the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic or a national lockdown,” it said.

Santam said that, in the applicants’ initial case, they relied on the two local occurrences of illness within a 40km radius of their premises, but the difficulty was that the cause of the loss was not this local occurrence. It was the spread of the disease, the reaction of governments, the national lockdown and other measures to slow the spread of the disease, as well as the public fear created by Covid-19.

“These are not insured perils under the policy, and the matter ends there,” Santam said.

“Santam’s case is that, although Covid-19 may be widespread, the (policy) extension required that the local occurrence must cause the interruption of the applicants’ business and loss. That is the clear meaning of the language of the policy.

“The extension does not cover loss caused by a worldwide pandemic or a national lockdown, the consequences thereof and the government’s responses thereto.

“The applicants have not established that they have suffered any loss of revenue, as contemplated by the policy, in consequence of an insured peril. They are not entitled to the declaratory orders, and the application should be dismissed,” Santam claimed.

Ma-Afrika had claimed in its court papers on Tuesday that Santam’s interpretation of the infectious diseases clause and its approach to causation “are unfair, unreasonable and unjust”.

