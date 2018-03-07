JOHANNESBURG - SAP SE said a probe into its dealings with the Guptas found that the German software giant paid about R128.6 million ($10.7 million) to businesses linked to the family to win contracts with state-owned companies.

Three senior executives who were suspended last year have now quit, the Walldorf-based company said in a statement on Thursday.

SAP has strengthened its legal and compliance teams and is co-operating with ongoing investigations by US and South African authorities.

Details of the payments to Gupta-related third-parties come after SAP said last year it was being probed by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission over how it won contracts with South African state businesses Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. and Transnet SOC Ltd.

It’s one of several international companies to have become involved in corruption allegations surrounding the Guptas, including McKinsey & Co Inc. and KPMG LLP.

The Guptas, who are friends with former President Zuma and in business with Duduzuma Zuma, are accused of using their political connections to win state contracts and influence ministerial appointments. They and the Zumas deny wrongdoing.

-BLOOMBERG