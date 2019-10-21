INTERNATIONAL - Business software group SAP said on Monday it had reached a three-year deal with Microsoft to help its large enterprise customers move their business processes into the cloud.





The partnership, called “Embrace”, will help clients to run operations hosted at remote servers supported by SAP’s flagship S/4HANA database, new Co-Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Morgan said as SAP released its final third-quarter results in line with preliminary figures released on Oct. 11.



