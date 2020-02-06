The group acquired Matane Mill in North America for $181m during the quarter.
“The debt was higher than at the end of the equivalent quarter last year as a result of the cash utilisation in the quarter, the Matane acquisition which was financed through a new $181m eight-year term loan and the $92m non-cash impact resulting from the implementation of IFRS16,” the group said. The debt increased from $1.57bn compared to the same quarter last year.
Sappi reported that its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation declined to $139m from $197m as a result of the transaction while profits fell to $24m in the quarter from $81m to last year.
Earnings per share excluding special items slowed to 6US cents a share from US16c compared to last year.