Sappi share price surges on improved fourth quarter outlook

Sappi’s share price surged 10.9 percent on the JSE yesterday morning after the paper and packaging products group, said that its outlook for its fourth financial quarter to September 30, 2022, was better than initially thought.

In third quarter results on August 4, Sappi’s earnings guidance was: “Notwithstanding inflationary cost pressures, we anticipate another strong performance in the fourth quarter, with EBITDA (earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation) below the record levels achieved in the third quarter”.