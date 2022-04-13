Sappi’s operations severely disrupted by KZN floods

The adverse weather and flooding in KwaZulu Natal province over the past few days has disrupted Sappi’s South African operations as some of the company’s staff were unable to travel to and/or from work and the transport of goods and services has been severely disrupted. Most parts of KwaZulu-Natal province in South Africa have experienced extreme storms and heavy rainfall which led to widespread flooding making many areas inaccessible and damaging roads, railway lines, infrastructure, warehousing and private residences.

Sappi said that their Saiccor, Tugela and Stanger Mills along with its export facilities at the Durban Port had also been impacted. Production had been stopped as some inventory was damaged. Deliveries to domestic customers have also been affected. In addition, shipping lines had confirmed that export shipments would also be negatively impacted. The global renewable resource company said that its primary concern was for the safety of its staff and contractors. It said that, therefore, as a precautionary measure due to the continued inclement weather, mills would operate with skeleton crews until it was safe for all Sappi staff to return. Sappi said that thus far, there had been no material damage to any of their plants. It added that insurance is in place for all assets and stocks. However, it said that production would be impacted until the situation normalised.

Officer of Sappi Limited Chief Executive Steve Binnie said that Sappi was deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastating impact of these floods on the people of KwaZulu-Natal. “Our condolences go out to the families of those in various communities who have lost loved ones. Over and above support we will be providing in Sappi communities, we will join organised business to provide the necessary support,” Binnie said. “Although the disruption to production and customer deliveries were outside our control, we will make every effort to minimise the negative impact on our customers.” Sappi will update shareholders once the impact of the temporary closures/curtailment and associated ramp up of production at the three mills has been quantified.

In February, Binnie said that the global wood fibre products group, had proven resilient, had recovered fully from the pandemic and was bullish about its prospects in the second quarter of its 2022 financial year. The share price has risen more than 38 percent over five months. Sales were up 46 percent to $1.7 billion (R26.25bn), while earnings before interest tax and depreciation allowances, before special items, was up 145 percent to $240 million. Net debt was down 7 percent to $1.92bn. Net asset value was up 8 percent to 353c.

