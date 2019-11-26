JOHANNESBURG - Saray Khumalo, who shot to fame this year after she became the first black South African woman to reach the top of Mount Everest has partnered with Momentum Metropolitan Holdings.

It was announced on Tuesday that

Khumalo will become Momentum's new brand ambassador.









Momentum said in a tweet, "You don’t just arrive at the summit. You have to make the climb. You achieve this with the right partners at your side. Our journey with Saray Khumalo will elevate our partnership to even greater heights. We look forward to seeing what you'll achieve next."





Guest speaker Saray Khumalo spoke about how she became the first black African woman to summit Mount Everest in May this year. Leon Lestrade African News Agency (ANA)

Take a look at how South Africans reacted to the announcement on Twitter below: