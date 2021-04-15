SARS overwhelmed by 88 000 job applications it received

WHEN the South African Revenue Service (Sars) advertised jobs for its different departments, it did not anticipate it would receive more than 88 000 job applications. Regrettably the entity said it could only employ 500 of the applicants. The entity advertised vacancies which included information technology specialists, data management specialists, audit and risk specialists, investigations specialists and auditors with a specific focus on tax evasion and related matters, as well as many other areas. “Sars is overwhelmed with the total number of 88 009 applications received. Of these 15 092 were internal applications. The state of unemployment in our country amply demonstrates the challenges we face as a country,” it said. Sars said in a statement the vacancies were to enhance their capacity to improve their service to taxpayers and improve levels of compliance.

It said it believed government could not create jobs alone.

“We hope that others, particularly in the private sector, will do their all to allow especially young graduates to make a start in life by providing internships and, where possible, employing them as a demonstration of our common commitment to building a prosperous future and setting them off in life,” said Sars.

The entity said of the total number of applications, there were 7946 applications from external graduates, while there were 755 applications from chartered accountants out of the total number of applications. “There was also a substantial pool of applicants at master’s and PhD level,” it said.

“As can be seen from the numbers, our country has a large pool of expertise in various fields from which prospective employers can draw to help the country fight the challenges of poverty, unemployment, and inequality,” added Sars.

While the closing date was 11 April, Sars said there were a few vacancies where there were not enough applicants.

“These vacancies are being re-advertised."

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the Careers link on www.sars.gov.za

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE