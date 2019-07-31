File Image: IOL

CAPE TOWN - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) announced that it has placed three executives on precautionary suspension and extended the suspension of another executive on Wednesday pending the finalisation of a disciplinary process in respect of serious allegations of misconduct. The three executives put on suspension effective immediately are:

• Hlengani Mathebula, Chief Officer: Governance, International Relations, Strategy and Communications

• Teboho Mokoena, Chief Officer: Human Capital & Development

• Luther Lebelo, Group Executive: Employee Relations

According to Sars, the reason for the suspension is due to ongoing comprehensive review of the whole Sars leadership by the commissioner in terms of good governance in response to the report on the Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance by SARS, the “Nugent Report”.

Sars said in a statement: "It must be re-iterated, that these suspensions are precautionary in nature and as such do not amount to findings of any wrongdoing on their part. A determination in this regard will only be made on the finalization of the process."

"Sars requests that the privacy of the individuals concerned and the confidentiality of the employer–employee relationship be respected. Sars will not comment further on the matter until its concluded."

