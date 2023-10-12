Sars zeros in on financial kingpins behind coal syndicate

THE SOUTH African Revenue Service (Sars) was the lead agency in a search and seizure operation yesterday as it said that it had broken the back of a coal syndicate. In a statement it said information became available regarding a host of tax crimes allegedly committed by members of the coal-smuggling syndicate.

The coal syndicate had substituted superior quality coal from trucks supplying power utility and smuggled it out of the country to alternative markets, which has led to the fiscus losing at least R500 million in revenue. The low-grade coal damages the infrastructure at the Eskom power stations, which is a major factor in crippling the power utility’s ability to generate electricity for the South African grid. Some of the identified and arrested suspects were employed by power utility Eskom, who had facilitated procurement fraud, as well as other individuals involved in the diversion of high-grade coal.

“The success of the operation is due to exceptional inter-governmental co-operation and information-sharing under the auspices of the Natjoints Energy Safety & Security Priority Committee tasked with unmasking and bringing to book the criminals that have caused economic hardship and personal hardship to all citizens of the country,” it said. The alleged coal-smugglers and their related entities were active and had a presence in Gauteng; Mpumalanga; KwaZulu-Natal; the Free State and Limpopo. "The sophisticated network of coal-smugglers is suspected to consist of local and foreign nationals. Coal trucks destined for power stations are diverted to designated coal yards where high-grade coal is replaced with low-grade or sub-standard product.

“The high-grade coal is then exported or sold to willing buyers. The low-grade coal is often blended with scrap or other materials and then delivered to power stations," Sars said. Sars was encouraged “that the message is clear and unequivocal to all those involved in organised crime – you will be hunted down and brought to book”. The tax agency said it had managed to establish links between individuals and related entities and confirmed possible gross contraventions from a tax perspective in non-registration for Income Tax, VAT and/or PAYE: failure to submit tax returns, under-declaration of income: claiming undue VAT refunds and making false submissions defined as fraud.

Pressed for details on the number of arrests and nature of the identified entities that sparked off the search and seizure, Anton Fisher, the Senior Specialist: Communications at Sars, said the operation was more of a financial raid than a physical one. "We stand by the contents of the statement. The operation was lead by Sars because tax matters were being investigated. No one was arrested. Sars cannot provide any more details on these investigations, in line with the Tax Administration Act to protect taxpayer confidentiality. Sars officials will, therefore, not be available for any interviews or be able to supply any more information,“ Fisher said. Eskom had not responded to enquiries about the involvement of its employees in the scheme as pointed out by Sars.

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter commended the country’s law enforcement agencies for this massive breakthrough in ongoing investigations. “It is because of such naked greed that the country has experienced unprecedented load shedding, which harms business, undermines foreign direct investment and leads to job losses - all of which negatively affect revenue collection. “For its part, Sars will continue to pursue taxpayers involved in intentional and wilful non-compliance - without fear, favour or prejudice,” Kieswetter said.