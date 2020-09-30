SA’s biggest cement maker PPC delays earnings again

JOHANNESBURG - PPC Ltd. delayed the release of its full-year earnings for a third time as South Africa’s biggest cement maker continues to fix accounting errors and strives to finalize a refinancing plan.

The Johannesburg-based company will now publish its financial results in the week of Oct. 5, according to a statement on Wednesday. PPC has been making adjustments to valuations of assets in Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, while a deal with South African lenders is expected to be reached next month.

The 128-year-old business has struggled this year as a lengthy recession and Covid-19 lockdown depressed demand in its home market. The stock has lost almost 90% of its value in the past 12 months, valuing the company at R813 million, and the group was considering a rights issue of about R1.25 billion, people familiar with the matter said in August.

The shares jumped on news that the crisis may soon be resolved, gaining 16% to 59 rand cents as of 9:09 a.m. in Johannesburg.

PPC has seen a resurgence of activity since South Africa eased its strictest forms of lockdown, recording a double-digit growth in cement volumes in June and July with a continued high rate in August and September. This has been due to the need to catch up on delayed construction projects, the company said.