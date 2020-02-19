Grand Parade Investments said it will sell its 95.36 percent stake in Burger King franchise and all of Grand Foods Meat Plant to ECP Africa Fund for R697 million Photo: AP

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Grand Parade Investments (GPI) Ltd said on Wednesday it will sell its 95.36 percent stake in Burger King franchise and all of Grand Foods Meat Plant to ECP Africa Fund for R697 million ($46.53 million). The investment firm had signed a long-term master franchise agreement with Burger King in 2012, betting on South Africa’s lucrative fast-food market, consumer appetite for flame-grilled burgers and their price appeal.

However, South African retailers have been struggling to boost sales as a slowing economy, high unemployment rate and rising fuel costs reduced consumers’ spending power.

GPI has traded at a significant discount to the value of its underlying assets, Chief Executive Mohsin Tajbhai said, adding that the South African firm implemented a “value-based strategy” two years ago, aimed at reducing the discount at which the group’s share price trades relative to its intrinsic net asset value (iNAV).

“The board considered the sale of GPI’s stake in Burger King South Africa in the context of the group’s strategy of unlocking value for all shareholders and has decided that the best way forward is to initiate a controlled sale of assets,” Tajbhai said.