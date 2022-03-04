Sasfin earnings leap100 percent on robust lending growth

AS SASFIN Holdings yesterday posted headline earnings, which were up by more than 100 percent in the six months to end December, CE Michael Sassoon said the financial services group was closely monitoring the Russia- Ukraine war and looking at potential risks. “As things stand today, the situation is fluid and volatile. Sasfin has no direct exposure to Russia, so it’s not immediately concerning. What is concerning is the impact on global markets. We are watching it very closely, looking at different scenarios, with different outcomes, which could impact South Africa.”

Sassoon, was speaking in an interview after Sasfin, with a R1 billion market cap and comprising three pillars, asset finance, wealth and business banking, posted headline earnings of R54.83 million, up 103.87 percent driven by improved credit performance. Headline earnings per ordinary share rose by more than 100 percent, from 83.54 cents to 178.19c. “We are pleased with the results, but it is not where we want to be yet,” Sassoon said.

However, he highlighted the impressive growth in its loans. “The fact that we’ve grown business lending by 10 percent in this period tells a story that businesses are borrowing again... The outlook is looking better. When businesses require growth finance, that is a good sign for the country.” Gross loans and advances were up 10.73 percent to R7.74bn, following an increase in demand for credit. Net loans and advances grew 13.33 percent to R7.2bn.

The increased lending revealed signs of promise for small and medium businesses, Sasfin said. “Loan growth was achieved while ensuring improved credit quality. In addition, during the Covid-19 pandemic, many of our clients brought their accounts up to date, contributing to a 7.06 percent reduction in non-performing loans,“ Sassoon said. Credit impairments decreased 66.13 percent to R44.2m.

The company’s balance sheet total assets declined 2.74 percent to R12.2bn as it exited non-core assets, bought back preference shares and streamlined the company. The board resumed dividends, paying out 33.95026c a share. Sassoon said they had brought together the business and commercial banking in a merged ’Business and Commercial Banking’ pillar.

“We will be going live with our overdraft product and digital forex platform in the coming weeks. Business and Commercial Banking has experienced a healthy recovery, moving from a loss to a profit,” he added. Sasfin targets two groups in banking. Its beyond banking segment is aimed firstly at young growth businesses with a turnover of about R1m, and secondly larger businesses with a turnover of up to R150m. As regards Sasfin’s asset finance, its offering now included finance for energy and solar needs, software assets among other asset finance.

Sassoon said Sasfin had also bought in key talent to position it for future growth. In January, Sandile Shabalala joined as chief executive of business and commercial banking following a number of other senior hires to strengthen this pillar. Of note, in November 2020, Sasfin partnered with FMO, the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank, which provided guarantees to enable Sasfin to offer credit to smaller businesses in South Africa.

Sasfin said it had already deployed more than R100m worth of loans under this scheme. Sasfin Wealth’s assets under management and advice increased 20.16 percent to R62.25bn. Last month the segment appointed Craig Pheiffer as its chief investment strategist. When asked if capital flight and South Africans moving abroad had affected this segment, Sassoon replied that about eight years ago the firm had positioned itself so that it could manage its clients’ money across any jurisdiction. While the bulk of clients were in South Africa, 25 percent were in foreign jurisdictions, which was manageable, he said.