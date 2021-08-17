Sasfin expects headline earnings per share to rise by over 100%
Sasfin Holdings is expecting headline earnings of 420-451 cents per share for the year to June 30, a marked improvement from the loss per share of 151 cents for the previous corresponding period.
The financial services group said in a trading statement that it also expects to report earnings per share of between 231-248 cents compared to the 186.90 cents loss per share for the previous corresponding period.
The financial results for the year are expected to be published on or about August 31, 2021.
BUSINESS REPORT