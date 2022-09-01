Sasol agrees to pay $24m settlement in US class action suit

The lawsuit was brought by holders of Sasol securities who claimed the company had misled them by failing to disclose the true cost and schedule of its Lake Charles chemical plant, according to a statement posted on the website of US law firm Hagens Berman representing the investors. In October 2019, Sasol’s joint chief executives, Bongani Nqwababa and Stephen Cornell, left their positions as the company moved to repair the damage caused by the poor execution of the Lake Charles chemical project.

Costs of it rose from an initial $8.9 billion in 2014 to as much as $12.9bn five years later. A Sasol spokesperson confirmed the settlement to Reuters. “Hagens Berman is pleased to announce a settlement with defendants totalling $24 million,” the US attorneys said.

A US District Court gave a final order confirming the settlement on August 19, according to the court documents, bringing a two-year legal battle to a close. Attorneys for the investors argued the value of Sasol securities had plummeted when the cost of the Lake Charles Chemical Complex project was significantly increased, costing investors hundreds of millions of dollars. In their claim, the investors said Sasol’s leadership at the time had on several occasions deliberately under-reported the project’s cost to investors and the public, “in an effort to artificially prop up Sasol’s securities prices and trigger lucrative executive bonus packages”.

