Sasol appoints Muriel Dube as chairman

Sasol yesterday announced that Muriel Dube has been appointed chairman of the board with effect from the end of last week. Sasol said it was pleased to pass the reins of chairman to someone of Dube’s calibre and was confident she would provide the necessary direction and leadership as the company intensifies its focus on progressing a sustainable future business.

Dube, who joined the board of Sasol as an independent non-executive director in 2018, holds an MSc degree in Environmental Change and Management from Oxford University and degrees in BA Human Sciences and BA Honours Politics. “She has an extensive background in sustainability-,commercial-, finance- and leadership roles,” said Sasol in a statement. “She previously served as the chief negotiator for the Government of South Africa in climate change negotiations under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and as director of atmospheric protection and chemicals management at the Department of Environmental Affairs and Tourism. Subsequently, she was the group commercial director at Bidvest Group, Investment Banker at Investec plc and Chief Executive of Nozala Investments.”

Currently, Dube is a non-executive director at the UK Infrastructure Bank. Her past non-executive director roles included Control Risks UK, Apogee Sustainability, Vodacom South Africa, Bidvest Group Limited, PG Group, Bravo Brands, Fluormin plc and Enviroserv. Dube said: “The board's depth, expertise and experience will continue to benefit Sasol as we progress into the future. I look forward to continuing on this journey with my fellow directors.“ Following the appointment of Dube, who was the former Lead Independent Director, Sasol also appointed Dr Martina Flöel as Lead Independent Director effective from the end of last week.