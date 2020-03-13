Sasol considers selling stock, assets after debt surge

The fuel and chemicals producer will also seek to reduce operating costs and reschedule some capital expenditure, it said in a statement on Thursday. The group will be within its debt covenants on June 30, its financial year end, as long as oil prices remain at current levels, Sasol said.

“The disruption in the global oil market, coupled with the ongoing impact of Covid-19, has significantly changed the outlook in just a few weeks,” Chief Executive Officer Fleetwood Grobler said. “It is critical that we keep matters within our control by acting quickly and decisively.” JOHANNESBURG - Sasol Ltd., South Africa’s biggest company by revenue, said it may sell assets or stock to ease its financial woes after an oil-price collapse exacerbated a debt burden swelled by a troubled expansion in the U.S.





Sasol, which is due to hold a call for investors on March 17, has seen its stock fall 81% this year. The plunge in the oil price driven by a disagreement between Saudi Arabia and Russia exacerbated investor concerns regarding its ability to repay debt after the cost of a chemicals plant in Louisiana surged almost 50% to as much as $12.9 billion. The company holds debt of about 138 billion rand ($8.5 billion), according to Moody’s Investors Service





The stock plunged by a record 47% on Monday as the oil-price crash exacerbated debt concerns. The shares staged a recovery Friday, surging 45% as of 9:27 a.m. in Johannesburg, snapping seven days of losses and valuing the company at 34 billion rand. The yield on Sasol’s $750 million of notes due in 2028 dropped for the first time in eight days, falling 2 basis points from Thursday’s record high to 8.67%.



