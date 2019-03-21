Sasol has announced that applications for its corporate bursary programme are now open for the 2020 academic year. Photo: File

DURBAN – Sasol, the employer of choice in the chemical and energy sector, has announced that applications for its corporate bursary programme are now open for the 2020 academic year. High-performing mathematics and science learners currently in Grade 12 are invited to apply for the all-inclusive bursary to study engineering, science and accounting degrees at approved public universities and universities of technology.

Sasol’s bursary programme – which has run for more than three decades –covers bursars’ tuition fees, accommodation, meals, textbooks and pocket money. Bursars receive allowances for study tools such as laptops and calculators.

Sasol bursars also have the opportunity to do paid vacation work and to be part of the Graduate Development Programme when they complete their studies.

Sasol is looking for learners who want to study towards a B Eng or BSc Eng in various engineering disciplines, BSc in Chemistry and Accounting (CA route) or learners interested in studying Instrumentation, Mining Survey and Mechanical or Electrical Engineering at a university of technology. Applicants need to obtain 70 percent for Maths, 70 percent for Science and 60 percent for English to be considered,

"At Sasol, we help our bursars harness their potential, by offering them not only financing for their tertiary education but also the opportunity to start and succeed in their careers," said Monica Luwes, Manager of the Graduate Centre at Sasol.

She added, "This is our investment in building a high-performing workforce and in fostering sustainable socio-economic development to the benefit of the country as a whole".

Education is one of the key pillars in Sasol’s social investment strategy, with an emphasis on helping to develop a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills base for future and giving talented, ambitious people from all backgrounds opportunities to succeed.

During the 2018 academic year, undergraduate, postgraduate and University of Technology students were enrolled in the Sasol bursary programme.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE