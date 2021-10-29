Sasol probes three employees’ deaths after flooding incident

Sasol said an underground water compartment incident that occurred at Sasol Mining’s Bosjesspruit Colliery had resulted in the death of three employees on Tuesday.

PETROCHEMICALS giant Sasol is working with authorities to get to the root cause of the flooding that led to the death of three employees at its colliery in Mpumalanga.

“Sasol remains committed to the health and safety of our employees, community and the environment,” it said in a statement.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) activities at the mine have been halted and the deputy chief inspector of mines, Mthokozisi Zondi, has attended to the incident. Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa said an in loco inspection and investigation in terms of the Mine Health and Safety Act would follow in due course.

“We welcome the fact that the Department (of Mineral Resources and Energy) has attended to the scene of this horrific accident. Now we await the investigation and other processes to show us who was responsible for this,” Mathunjwa said.