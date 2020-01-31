JOHANNESBURG - South African petrochemicals group Sasol said on Friday it expects lower first-half headline earnings per share (HEPS) and also cut earnings outlook from its Lake Charles Chemicals Project following a fire mishap at one of its unit this month.
HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.
The company said it expects core earnings from the Lake Charles project to come in between $50 million and $100 million for the financial year 2020 following an explosion and a fire at the low-density polyethylene unit in Louisiana, United States on January 24.