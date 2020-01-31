Problems with the Lake Charles project, which is costing billions of dollars more than initial estimates, have led to the resignation of both of the company’s joint chief executives.





South African petrochemicals group Sasol said on Friday it expects lower first-half headline earnings per share (HEPS) and also cut earnings outlook from its Lake Charles Chemicals Project following a fire mishap at one of its unit this month. Supplied





Sasol expects its first-half HEPS to be between 4.79 rand and 7.11 rand, for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with HEPS of 23.25 rand ($1.62) last year.





Half-year earnings will also be hit by about 1.7 billion rand in depreciation charges and nearly 2 billion rand in finance charges as the Lake Charles units reach beneficial operation, the South African company said, adding that results were also dented by a weak macroeconomic environment that resulted in lower margins and operating profit.





REUTERS