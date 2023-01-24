Sasol signs three deals to begin to meet 2030 emissions goals

Sasol, one of the biggest greenhouse gas (GHG) emitters in the country, has signed three power purchase agreements (PPA) to supply renewable power to its South African operations. The group, which produces chemicals and petroleum fuels from coal, plans to reduce its GHG emissions from South African operations by at least 30% by 2030, off a 2017 baseline. Renewable power is a key to its GHG emission reduction, as part of the group’s planned transition towards a more sustainable product portfolio.

Sasol South Africa (SSA) and Msenge Emoyeni Wind Farm (Msenge) have signed a long-term PPA to supply 69 megawatts of wind-powered renewable power to the group’s Sasolburg operations. The agreement is a key component of plans for the first production of green hydrogen generated from renewable energy sources at Sasolburg – the group has ambitions of leading the development of a green hydrogen economy in southern Africa. The renewable capacity is anticipated to be operational within the first quarter of next year.

As part of the decarbonisation of the group’s Southern African value chain, Sasol and Air Liquide had signed two long-term PPA’s with Enel Green Power to supply 220MW of wind-powered renewable power to Sasol’s Secunda operations. The two projects are expected to be operational in 2025. The agreements are the first part of a joint procurement initiative between Air Liquide and Sasol. Sasol aims to procure 1 200MW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. BUSINESS REPORT