Sasol to sell 50% stake in Lake Charles Chemicals Project for over R30bn

JOHANNESBURG - Petrochemicals giant Sasol has today announced plans to sell a 50 percent stake in the Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP) Base Chemicals Business for $2 billion (R33.4 billion) to LyondellBasell, one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world.

Sasol reported the transaction was subject to shareholder approval and would result in the creation of a 50/50 joint venture with LyondellBasell concerning the LCCP Base Chemicals Business and the associated land.

Sasol said the transaction was agreed following a competitive process in which the group explored several potential constructs to determine which would realise the most value whilst protecting its long-term strategic priorities.

“The intention was to generate significant proceeds to apply towards outstanding debt while enhancing the benefits to be gained from the substantial investment in Lake Charles by partnering with a company with world-class capabilities in commodity chemicals in the industry. Through this process it became clear that the proposal that offered the best combination of upfront and the long-term value was that offered by the LyondellBasell group,” said Sasol.

The group believed that the transaction was a critical part of its response plan to reduce net debt, improve debt covenant compliance and enhance liquidity.