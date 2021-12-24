Sasria CEO Cedric Masondo to head PSG Insure from August next year
PSG KONSULT has announced that the CEO of its insurance division, Rikus Visser, will be retiring in August 2022 and taking up the role of non-executive chairperson.
Visser took the reins at Western National in June 2008 and as PSG Insure CEO in 2013. He has played a key role in growing the business with current annual premium income exceeding R5.6 billion.
Current SASRIA CEO, Cedric Masondo, has been named as his successor.
Masondo’s current five-year term at Sasria comes to an end in May next year, and he will be joining PSG Insure as CEO from August 1, 2022. Masondo joined Sasria in 2009 and he is the Chairperson of the South African Insurance Association with over 25 years’ experience at leadership level.
Changes are pending regulatory approval.
PSG Konsult CEO Francois Gouws said: “We look forward to his contribution as non-executive chairperson of PSG Insure, and the contribution Cedric will be bringing to the group in growing our business further."
BUSINESS REPORT