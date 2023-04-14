Satawu settles for 7% on wages as it guns for medical aid benefits

The South African Transport and Allied Workers (SATAWU) has won a 7% wage increase for its members in the passenger sector, after protracted negotiations begun in January almost tipped into the precipice of a strike after the union secured a certificate of non-resolution. The union announced on Friday that it had signed a year agreement proposed by the Secretary General of the South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council.

Satawu has 46 000 members in the passenger sector. Satawu spokesperson Amanda Tshemese, said the negotiations were very tough to a point where the parties deadlocked, and workers were more than ready to go on strike. "The union started negotiation with the employer in January 2023, where we initially demanded an increment of 9% for the 1st year and 8% for the second year, and the employer to contribute towards the primary health care, however the employer was arrogant and only offered us 6%, of which we could not accept as mandated by our members and workers given the fact that is it below the Consumer Price Index (CPI)," she said.

The two parties have signed a salary wage increment of 7% for a year effective from the 1st of April 2023 to the 31st of March 2024. They also agreed that the employees will receive a 7% increment on all allowances for the 2023/2024 financial year. "We were and still maintain that anything below the inflation rate is not an increment. 7% is not enough. however, it is better than the 3% and 6% that was offered by the employers," Tshemese said.

She said the Union will keep its members and workers updated on the issue of primary health care as it is currently on the table, and will make sure that it is dealt with as soon as possible as it is an emergency. "The lowest paid employee in the Passenger Sector is paid R7800 a month, now how do you expect an already underpaid worker to be able to afford medical aid? That is impossible. The safety of our members and workers always comes first. “ The employers must be reasonable in this matter. Our members and workers are working very hard and are the ones bringing billions of rands to these companies daily," Tshemese said.