SAUBC, AFTA and SMME Chamber of Commerce launch Africa’s first virtual trade city

The South African United Business Confederation (SAUBC) has partnered with Africa Free Trade Agency (AFTA) and the SMME (Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises) Chamber of Commerce to launch Africa’s first Virtual Trade City. The virtual trade city is a web-based application that links to the B2B (Business to business) mobile app and web-based market places. The confederation said participants would receive a link and their login details. Trade shows will be promoted through the SAUBC member-base and media channels.

According to SAUBC, the app will allow companies and businesses to trade and exhibit their products and services virtually. SAUBC President George Sebulela said the trade city would increase trade between companies both locally and internationally. “The partnership between SAUBC, Africa Free Trade Agency and SMME Chamber of Commerce resonates with our vision, which strives to make South Africa one of the best investment destinations in the world. Therefore, we encourage all businesses to visit and utilise this new trading and exhibition platform,” said Sebulela.

Sebulela said this venture would promote intra-Africa trade along and bring investment opportunities. Olivier De Villiers, Chief Tech Officer at AFTA, said they are excited about the trade city. “It is our vision to be a catalyst for sustainable trade in Africa that enables exponential socio-economic growth to the direct benefit of the countries of the continent and its people. The SAUBC Virtual Trade City creates an immersive experience that brings trade to life while connecting buyers and sellers,” said De Villiers.