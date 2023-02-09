SAUBC mourns the loss of Ashley Sefako Mabogoane - a seasoned leader

The SAUBC acknowledged that Mabogoane was a seasoned leader who also served as a chairman and director in various companies such as New Season Investment, Tsogo Sun Holdings, Tsogo Sun Investments, African Bank, Premier Foods, Fabvest Investment Holdings and FABCOS.

President of SAUBC, George Sebulela said, “SAUBC would like to convey its deepest heartfelt condolences to the Mabogoane family, friends and colleagues who have all been touched by his life and death. Furthermore, the passing on of Mabogoane is indeed sadly a huge loss to the South African business community and society at large, because he was a man who was committed to ensure that informal black business is integrated into the mainstream of the South African economy.”

“As a former chairman, secretary general of the black business council (BBC) and a former group executive of Premier Foods, Mabogoane and I, have shared greater moments, and we have often reflected on plans to carry out actions that will contribute to the growth of the South African economy and better the citizens' lives. Mabogoane has played a key mentoring role in my business leadership career. Mabogoane has further provided inspiration and leadership to many, from where he started his illustrious career,” Sebulela added.

“Mabogoane was a proven generous man who shared his expertise and knowledge wholeheartedly and sought to elevate others as he rose through the ranks. We thank him, for being a monumental figure and a pathfinder that will lead many business leaders to prosperity. What we have done for ourselves alone dies with us; what we have done for others and the world remains and is immortal,” SAUBC Chairman Sello Rasethaba noted.