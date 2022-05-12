Saudi Arabia mining firm opens regional office in South Africa

The new office, announced at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town yesterday, will allow the company to better service South Africa and its neighbouring countries, offering supply chain solutions for farmers, as the company expands phosphate production volumes in the near term, a statement said.

SAUDI Arabian mining company Ma’aden announced the opening of a new regional office in South Africa.

Ma’aden’s fertiliser business comprises two production plants at 6 million tons annual capacity. The company is one of the largest suppliers of fertiliser to South Africa.

In 2019, Ma’aden acquired Mauritius-based fertiliser distributor, Meridian Group, one of the largest fertiliser distributors in Africa.

Ma’aden currently has a network of operations across Eastern and Southern Africa, from Malawi to Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Zambia with a claimed 35-65 percent market share in the four countries.