CAPE TOWN – Another scam has been doing its rounds on social platforms, this time involving Nestlé coffee brand Nescafé. In the form of a link, the scam can be found on a website that will ask users to complete a survey in order to win a Nescafé coffee machine with three coffee packs.

(Image: Screenshot)

Before users can start on any survey, a window will pop-up asking users to click "yes", when selected users will be taken to another window which will request them to download a PDF.

(Image: Screenshot)

Business Report did not attempt to take any further steps on the website but instead requested comment from Nestle/Nescafé, who confirmed that it was indeed a scam.

"Nescafé Dolce Gusto is in no way associated or affiliated with the promotion. We therefore urge all our consumers to be vigilant and exercise caution when it relates to sharing any personal information online. When in doubt, please visit https://www.dolce-gusto.co.za/ to see all the latest promotions and competitions," said Nescafé.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE