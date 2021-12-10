Schauenburg System donates R800 000 towards building of a digital lab to help the youth

ORIGINAL Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Schauenburg Systems, a leading technology company in the field of mine safety and productivity, announced that it has donated R800 000 towards the establishment and building of a digital lab helping young, unemployed people learn critical skills in the technology field. Over the past 20 years, technology has become critical to ways of working across industries.

Schauenburg Systems, through its partnership with the Youth Employment Service (Yes), answered the call to ensure unemployed youth were equipped with these critical skills. The company’s donation for the establishment of a digital lab at the Netcare Ulusha Hub at the Alex Mall in Alexandra, an innovative entrepreneurship facility which was established by Netcare together with Yes, will enable the digital lab to offer courses aligned with the Four Industrial Revolution goals. It is specially located and designed to address barriers to youth employment and economic inclusion. The YesS Hubs offer young people in the township the opportunity to develop their potential and turn their hopes and dreams into feasible economic opportunities.

Once launched, young people will be able to learn graphic design, data capturing, interpersonal and organisational skills linked to personal assistant roles, as well as Microsoft Outlook and Teams. This donation follows on the heels of Schauenburg employing 32 young people through its Yes partnership. Schauenburg International-Africa Group chief executive Dieter Kovar said the Fourth Industrial Revolution was real, and it was here.

“The question remains though: Are we as a good corporate citizen futureproofing our workforce to make full use of technology and embrace 4IR with both arms? Our digitalization strategy so far encompassed the two pillars of internal digitalisation of processes to become more productive and designing products that enhance customer experience through providing real-time solutions. With this investment, we go beyond and also skill-up the community,” Kovar said. Participants who register at the Hub are offered access to networks, training, markets, work opportunities, ideas for careers or new businesses, and the necessary partner support to make it happen. The Hub boasts a culinary academy, a 3D printing facility, Termite Labs, and a textile manufacturing facility, Hluvuko Designs, which recently landed a massive order for maternity bags from private hospital operator, Life Healthcare.

Youth Employment Service chief marketing and client officer Leanne Emery said Youth unemployment was a national crisis of epidemic proportions and the formal sector could not create employment at the scale that was needed. “However, the Fourth Industrial Revolution has allowed us to leapfrog some of the obstacles and create opportunities that would not have been open to these youth 10 years ago. By exponentially increasing their job placement ability through nurturing relevant, in-demand skills, companies like Schauenburg not only drive their own growth but help reignite the economy,” Emery said. Other co-funders to the digital lab include EOH, Microsoft and Juramani.

This week, an International Monetary Fund team led by Ana Lucía Coronel held virtual meetings with the economic authorities and other counterparts from the public and private sectors from November 17 to December 7, 2021, for the 2021 Article IV annual consultation. Discussions focused on policy measures and reforms needed to transform the South African cyclical rebound into a lasting, job-creating, inclusive, and green recovery. In its Staff Concluding Statement of the 2021 Article IV Mission, it said that South Africa needed to increase labour market flexibility to boost job opportunities and facilitate workforce management. “South Africa can benefit from an expanding labour force – something that many other countries cannot because of their demographics. Introducing greater firm-level flexibility in wage bargaining and streamlining the enforcement of employment protection legislation are necessary steps for this labour force to find the right jobs.