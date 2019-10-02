School offering entrepreneurship classes to their learners









Edinvest Schools intends to empower learners to become entrepreneurs with the introduction of innovative thinking. DURBAN - Edinvest Schools intends to empower learners to become entrepreneurs with the introduction of innovative thinking.

The black owned investment company’s private schools are one of the few private schools in the country that offered a combination of full entrepreneurship classes for all grades, Emotional Intelligence, Robotics and Coding. Under the Edinvest Schools umbrella is Canaan College in uMlazi (Durban South) which offers grades R to 12 which opened its doors in January.

Nest Pre-primary is the groups’ EMbali township- based (Pietermaritzburg) private pre-primary school.





Edinvest Group chief executive Nhlanhla Khambule said that in a bid to grow its private school group and further entrench its accessible quality education footprint, they have acquired the KZN midlands based private boarding school called Kings School.





“The KZN Midlands is the Education hub with schools like Hilton, Michaelhouse, Clifton, etc. Edinvest would assume full control of the school in January 2020 offering grades one to seven with the introduction of grade eight for the first time in this school with a farm-style learning environment,” said Khambule.





Edinvest said it will invest R50 million over the next two years to build the capacity of Kings School to 650 learners.





Khambule said that as a coastal school group, the acquisition fitted within their target market. It adds to our target of 12 schools by 2024. “The location of the schools gives Edinvest countless opportunities to contribute to social sustainability and upliftment. We strongly believe that our learners will play a pivotal role in the social economic empowerment of the Nottingham Road communities.”





Edinvest said the the KZN private education industry was a fast growing market which came coming from a low base as compared to the Gauteng market.





Khambule said that they were humbled and encouraged by the growth they have enjoyed over the years as a business which has enabled them to be in a position to acquire one of KZN’s oldest and most excellent private schools.





“Kings School was the first private school to take in black learners during the unfortunate apartheid era and as a business that sees itself as a champion of accessible quality education offering a comprehensive curriculum focused on Academic, Technological, Interpersonal and Entrepreneurial skills development, we are honoured to be part of this profoundly important piece of history,” said Khambule.





He added that their strategic goal was to establish ten schools by 2024 within the Coastal provinces of KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Western Cape as they believed that that their unique selling proposition would ensure that they remained on course to achieve this.





Edinvest schools provide quality education at affordable fees at approximately R30k per annum. We are seeing a trend of parents migrating from the high end schools to our lower fee schools, which offer comparative levels of education.





The Kings School’s board head Tanya Mitchell said they were equally elated about the acquisition and what the changeover will mean for this institution. “Kings School admitted black learners in contravention of apartheid laws because we were always committed to an equitable and multi-cultural nation.





It is now fitting that we pass on the baton to a black-owned company that is committed to sustaining the legacy of social change and upliftment. That this changeover is being formalized during Heritage month is highly appropriate because it is symbolic of respect not only to history, but of the diversity that South Africa embodies. Let this change reinforce the potential that the school has, to be an agent of positive transformation and co-existence, ” said Mitchell.





She said the group would bring a new energy and approach while respecting and retaining the positive aspects of the King’s School legacy. Mitchell added the changeover would be momentous in terms of investment in infrastructure and the introduction of new management systems.





The decision to retain all staff has lent comfort to existing parents and learners as the familiar faces that they have grown to love and respect will still be in place.



