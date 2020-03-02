Seacom and Tata Communications extend partnership in SA

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

JOHANNESBURG - Pan-African telecoms company Seacom said on Monday that is had entered a deal with global digital infrastructure provider Tata Communications to offer high-speed, reliable pathways between Africa, Europe and Asia to meet the growing demand for connectivity linking these regions.

Seacom is the operator of an underwater internet cable that links Africa to Europe and Asia.

The partnership would allow Seacom and Tata Communications to leverage each other’s regional and global networks to address enterprises’ connectivity requirements, Seacom said in a statement.





Seacom's dedicated subsea cable system runs up the east coast of Africa and connects to India in Mumbai, which will allow its customers to now connect to business hubs such as Beijing, Hong Kong, and Singapore in Asia as well as Marseille, London, Frankfurt and Amsterdam in Europe.





Seacom said it had been extending its networks across AFrica through its acquisition last year of FibreCo and the building of metro fibre in major city centres across Southern and East Africa.





"Tata Communications will expand its IP backbone into South Africa to support its service provider customers at the Teraco data centre in Isando, Johannesburg. Tata Communications’ Tier-1 IP offerings will be available to support high-capacity and low-latency transit for customers with the company’s global IP network," it said.





Seacom said this meant users ould expect to see improvements in services across gaming, media streaming and other content coming out of the Middle East, India and Asia.





Byron Clatterbuck, the chief executive at Seacom, said, “There has been the technical capability to make this deal for years, but only recently has demand surged between Africa,

India and the rest of Asia as a result of recognised market potential.”



