JOHANNESBURG - Pan-African telecoms company SEACOM said on Thursday it was partnering with Raxio Uganda to launch the country's first carrier-neutral, enterprise-grade data centre in the first quarter of 2020. The facility will enable customers to seamlessly cross-connect within the data centre, helping provide a consistent and reliable experience for SEACOM’s clients in the region.

"This partnership with Raxio Uganda will be key as we drive to expand our business in this important market," managing director of East Africa SEACOM Tonny Tugee said.

"Raxio Uganda’s new enterprise-grade facilities will ensure the delivery of a full range of services, in a stable, ‘always-on’ environment, to our customers in Uganda. We’re also excited about the potential to extend our relationship outside of Uganda, further augmenting the geographic reach and network infrastructure we can offer our customers.”

Raxio Uganda was established by First Brick Holdings as the first of its network of state-of-the-art data centres across the region.