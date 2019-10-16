SEACOM and Vodacom Business Africa said they had partnered to initiate the next chapter of both companies’ African network connectivity ventures. File Photo: IOL

JOHANNESBURG - Telecoms company SEACOM and Vodacom Business Africa, the enterprise-focused subsidiary of mobile communications company Vodacom, said on Wednesday they had partnered to initiate the next chapter of both companies’ African network connectivity ventures. Since the launch of its business division, SEACOM has substantially grown its customer and partnership base and the latest partnership ensures that it can service customer and partner demands beyond existing markets and across Vodacom’s infrastructure footprint.

Vodacom Business Africa has over the years invested in the creation of network capability, supported by technological partners on the continent and this has increased connectivity and driven digital growth within the 47 countries in which it operates.

Its managing director Guy Clarke said the biggest benefit for Vodacom’s customers from the partnership was that their access was paired with a single contract execution across multiple territories, supported by cross-border customer service.

"The new partnership equips SEACOM with this appealing capability, while extending its capacity when linking existing services across other platforms, including the Internet of Things, cloud and unified communications," he said.