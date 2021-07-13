Sebata Holdings expects headline loss a share to reduce significantly
SEBATA Holdings said its continued headline loss per share was expected to be between 29.34 cents and 26.55c for the year ended March 31, reflecting an improvement of between 71.17 percent and 73.91 percent over the same period in 2020.
The basic loss per share for the company with software solutions, water technology, consulting and ICT support service divisions was expected to be between 46.35c and 51.23c, a decrease of more than 100 percent compared to the basic earnings per share of 448.27c for the year ended March 31, 2020, a trading statement said yesterday.
On July 1 the company said the finalisation of its results had been delayed due to protracted negotiations in extending the Water and Software broad-based black economic empowerment deals, which had a major impact on the results.
This was exacerbated by delays in tenders being awarded to the respective companies due to the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which had an impact on the earnings of the respective companies included in the deals.
The results were now expected to be released on or about July 14.
BUSINESS REPORT