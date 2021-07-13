Sebata Holdings expects headline loss a share to reduce significantly

SEBATA Holdings said its continued headline loss per share was expected to be between 29.34 cents and 26.55c for the year ended March 31, reflecting an improvement of between 71.17 percent and 73.91 percent over the same period in 2020.

The basic loss per share for the company with software solutions, water technology, consulting and ICT support service divisions was expected to be between 46.35c and 51.23c, a decrease of more than 100 percent compared to the basic earnings per share of 448.27c for the year ended March 31, 2020, a trading statement said yesterday.