Security concerns during elections in Africa

Elisa Bremand The price of oil, gas, food and basic commodities will continue to rise in the coming weeks and months which is likely to exacerbate pre-existing economic grievances and hardships.

This highlights the risk and our prediction for 2022 that civil disorder and geopolitical volatility will rise above pre-pandemic levels as discontent with governments, the perceived inability to regulate prices as well as shortages increase. In some countries, especially in Africa, this situation will be further complicated by key elections taking place across the continent this year. Indeed, elections in Africa remain one of the most unpredictable and challenging times for businesses operating on the continent. There are a number of security threats, including but not limited to unrest, criminality and inter-party fighting, which pose a risk for individuals from the moment political parties start selecting their candidates all the way to the publishing and potential contesting of the results by opposition leaders. Elections are always unpredictable times for citizens and businesses. However, there are fears that high inflation levels, shortages in commodities across Africa, and an uncertain outlook for the global economy will contribute to higher levels of unrest and social discontent in countries where elections are planned in coming years.

Because of this uncertainty, it is crucial for organisations to reassess risks to their workforce and operations, especially if there is a planned election in their country of operations. Once risks have been re-assessed, it is easier for organisations to ensure proper measures are put in place to mitigate such risks. Organisations may be required to update their security and contingency plans and protocols, and ensure that management and staff have read and understood them, for a smoother implementation. Secondly, it is also very important that employers identify sources of accurate and reliable information that they can use to evaluate risks and to communicate with staff. Misinformation easily spreads across social media during elections or social unrest periods; organisations and employees should therefore ensure they refrain from sharing information or acting upon information without verifying it first. As part of their preparation for a crisis, companies operating in Africa should also identify potential triggers (incidents, statements, etc.) that could indicate a deterioration of the security environment both pre, during and post elections. These can serve as an early warning system to either adjust emergency procedures or take swift and sometimes lifesaving, pre-emptive decisions.

It is also essential for organisations to keep track of planned employee movements and compare those to election or unrest hotspots, or key election-related dates. Sometimes cancelling or postponing a trip during periods of heightened tensions can be an easy but efficient way to mitigate risks to your staff. In certain situations where trips to higher risk areas may be unavoidable, employers should consider increasing protecting measures, such as monitoring trips and establishing check-in calls for instance. Organisations should be able to send updates and advice to staff in the event of an incident, in which case establishing call tree systems can be helpful. They also need to ensure there is a backup plan in place, along with clear guidelines on whom to contact in case of an emergency. Lastly, providing training is also often overlooked, though it can provide a greater sense of reassurance to staff, knowing their employers have a plan and take their duty of care very seriously. Trainings should advise employees and managers on risks during an election or unrest, and address not only company procedures, but also how employees can prepare, remain situationally aware and react to a potential incident.

Crisis management preparedness is a crucial part of achieving resilience for any organisation. Planning ensures an organisation is well prepared, can rapidly identify and respond to an incident or an emerging crisis, has the right people involved, and that reliable sources information or providers can be used to inform timely decision making. The below is an outline of steps which organisations should consider, to improve their preparedness: Assess and plan: Review your current crisis management structure and plan, and ensure they are still relevant, easy to understand, up to date and aligned with your organisation’s culture, objectives, risk appetite, footprint and operations.

Train: Whether crisis management team members feel comfortable with their expected roles during a crisis or not, ensure you provide them with support by organising crisis management trainings as well as desktop and live exercises; this should allow them to feel more confident and to develop the necessary competencies to successfully respond to a crisis. Provide relevant tools and support: Ensure you equip your crisis management team members with the right tools, such as software, applications, early warning systems and intelligence. This can also mean providing your team with access to specialists and local providers for immediate intelligence, advice or support. Indeed, in certain situations, your staff may require support from a security, logistical or health perspective; this can include the need for a relocation or evacuation. Review and adapt: A crisis may be a challenge as much as it is an opportunity to start doing things differently. Ensure your crisis management teams maintain an agile mindset; reassess and adapt your postures and procedures throughout the crisis if necessary.