Sehoole appointed as chairperson of KPMG’s Africa region

KPMG in South Africa chairperson Wiseman Nkuhlu announced on Monday that Ignatius Sehoole, the South African firm’s chief executive, has been appointed as the chairperson of KPMG’s Africa region with effect from October 1, as well as a member of the KPMG Global Board. KPMG’s Africa region represents 54 countries on the continent within the east, west, and southern Africa areas and the Francophone countries. KPMG has 21 member firms with more than 6 600 colleagues and partners in Africa.

Nkuhlu said: “In this role, Ignatius will implement a collective approach where clients will see KPMG’s Africa firms work together to represent the continent and have the ability to serve and create consistency in the way we do business". According to KPMG, Ignatius is a qualified chartered accountant (CA) with experience spanning more than 25 years within the financial services industry. "He served two terms as the executive president of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) and has been KPMG in South Africa’s CEO for more than three years," the company said.

Nkuhlu said “not only was Ignatius instrumental in rebuilding the trust within the South African firm, but he has played a fundamental role in driving ethics and accountability in the accounting profession, ensuring that the internal culture of KPMG in South Africa is sound and creates confidence in our stakeholders, clients, partners, and employees”. “I am confident that Ignatius will work effortlessly with the senior partners across the regions to ensure that KPMG member firms not only serve the continent and leverage their collective skills and expertise for clients but also live up to our shared ambition to be the most trusted and trustworthy professional services advisers,” said Nkuhlu. BUSINESS REPORT