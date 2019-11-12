PIC and its advisors had elected not to disclose in their court papers, SIM’s letter of September 30, addressed to its attorneys by SIM, wherein it is explained that SIM was not indebted to the PIC for any sum. Photo: Supplied

CAPE TOWN – Sekunjalo Independent Media (SIM) on Tuesday received an application for its liquidation from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) citing SIM and its executive chairperson Dr Iqbal Survé as respondents. SIM spokesperson Takudzwa Hove, when reached for comment, pointed out that, among the many errors in the supporting affidavit, the PIC and its advisors cited the incorrect parties to the relevant legal agreements.

“This action is not only incompetent and mala fide but malicious, on the part of the PIC and its advisors.

“SIM is of the firm belief this action is designed as a further attempt to embarrass and undermine the Sekunjalo Group and Dr Survé personally and is aimed at provoking a run on SIM’s major subsidiary, Independent Media, which is fully operational. This is part of a series of co-ordinated attacks on Independent Media, and ultimately, an attack on media freedom,” said Hove.

He said the PIC and its advisors had elected not to disclose in their court papers, SIM’s letter of September 30, addressed to its attorneys by SIM, wherein it is explained that SIM was not indebted to the PIC for any sum.