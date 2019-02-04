Cape Town - 190124 - A Transnet freight rail train crashed into a container truck while it was going over a level crossing near Fisantekraal station Eight senior Transnet managers have been served with suspension letters. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)



JOHANNESBURG - Eight senior Transnet managers have been served with suspension letters, according to EWN.

It is believed that they have until Tuesday to explain to the parastatal why they should not be suspended.





The managers were served with the letters on Friday last week.





EWN said that the suspensions arise from various forensic reports but recommendations thereof were never executed.





Earlier this year in January, Business Report reported that the clean-up at Transnet was set to continue, with the state-owned enterprise serving legal papers on its current and former staff and consulting companies to recoup billions of rand paid out in irregular expenditure.





The state-owned freight rail and logistics company was also reviewing thousands of contracts entered into by the old regime, whose members have since been axed, suspended or resigned.





Transnet board chairperson Dr Popo Molefe said they had so far calculated R1.3 billion that the parastatal had lost to what he described as recklessness.

“That's what we have calculated. This includes money given to advisers such as Trillian and Regiments,” said Molefe.





BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE