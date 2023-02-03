Seriti to begin 155 MW wind farm construction

Seriti Resources CEO Mike Teke said the 155 MW wind farm, which is expected to feed power into the national grid by 2025, was the company's first step towards becoming a diversified energy producer.

Privately owned Seriti, a major coal supplier to South Africa's state power utility Eskom, announced the acquisition of Windlab Africa's wind and solar energy assets last August, launching its foray into renewable energy.

"We felt that it's important that we take our responsibility and consider investing in renewable energy because we believe climate change is reality, we believe carbon neutrality is important and we have to make sure that we participate," said Teke.

Seriti Green CEO Peter Venn said the 155 MW wind farm would have the capacity to supply 75% of Seriti Resources' power requirements at its coal mining operations.

Seriti's coal-reliant peer Sasol announced on January 24 it had signed three 229 MW wind power purchase deals as it shifts towards renewable energy to meet its carbon emissions targets.