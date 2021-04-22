Servest signs MoU with eThekwini Maritime Cluster for reskilling

CAPE TOWN - INTEGRATED facilities management company Servest has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the eThekwini Maritime Cluster (EMC) to expose unemployed graduates to the maritime industry by reskilling and upskilling talented graduates.

Despite South Africa having a vibrant maritime industry, professional skills in many areas of the sector were in short supply, with many skills being limited to unskilled areas.

A study by Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University found that the oceans economy had the potential to create about 316 000 jobs and contribute R54 billion to the country’s GDP.

Under the agreement, the EMC is responsible for recruiting and selecting graduates.

The EMC will allow graduates the opportunity to apply for bursary opportunities offered by various stakeholders in the maritime industry.

Through the cluster’s recently signed MOU with UKZN, graduates interested in pursuing their Masters’ in Maritime will be granted the opportunity to apply for such programmes.

Servest will ensure graduates received work experience relevant to their studies and are provided with appropriate coaching and mentoring.

It undertook to conduct induction programmes for the graduates, assist in career development and convene regular assessments sessions with the graduates.

The areas of potential ocean economic activity growth identified by the government’s Operation Phakisa plan includes marine transport and manufacturing, offshore oil and gas; aquaculture, marine protection services and ocean governance, small harbours development and coastal and marine tourism.

